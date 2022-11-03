Daniel Johns "This Is The Funnest Interview I've Ever Done"

Daniel Johns joins Matty O On Homegrown

Australian music royalty, Daniel Johns joins Matty O & Triple M Music Director Chris Holland on Homegrown to tick off their ultimate bucket list interview. The aim going into this chat was we wanted it to be fun, celebrate Daniel and give him the chance to hear from his fans and his peers.

Daniel sheds light on his creative process behind his latest record FutureNever, including some BIG NAMES he has collaborated with behind the scenes.

We share some sweet messages from his peers & fans and play Write, Party, or Dinner to wrap things up!

Have a listen to the full chat below:

