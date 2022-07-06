Daniel Johns Receives Jail Time To Be Served In Community Over Drink-Driving Car Crash

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has been sentenced to 10 months in jail to be served in the community after a high-range drink-driving car crash.

In addition, he has been given an intensive corrections order and has been disqualified for seven months from driving.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Johns returned a blood alcohol reading three times the legal limit, 0.157, after a head on crash at North Arm Cove, north of Newcastle in March this year.

Facts from the police said Johns was heading north in his SUV when it crossed onto the wrong side of the Pacific Highway and collided with a light commercial truck travelling south.

The 51-year-old male driver and 55-year-old female passenger were treated at the scene, while the woman later taken to hospital for her injuries.

43-year-old Johns formally pleaded guilty to the charge in April, when his solicitor Bryan Wrench asked the magistrate to deal with Johns’ matter while he was in a rehabilitation facility he had checked into after the arrest.

The request was denied, suggesting Johns could have been facing a jail term for his second drink driving offence – the first back in 2014 where he was fined $880 when pulled over for speeding.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr: