Daniil Medvedev Slams Melbourne Crowd Behaviour After Defeating Nick Kyrgios

There has been no shortage of drama before and during the Australian Open 2022!

World No.2 Daniil Medvedev blasted the raucous Australian crowd behaviour in an honest post-match interview.

An uptick in excessive crowd noise has swamped this year's tournament, and the Russian star was having none of it despite remaining progressively calm in his four-set win over Aussie Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios is known to garner rowdiness when on-court, admitting to reporters fan engagement is the real reason he returns each year.

However, some Melburnians have taken advantage of an internet craze involving football mega-star Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker shouts "Siuuuu" after celebrating a goal, which translates to 'yes'.

Chatting to Nine's Jim Courier on Rod Laver Arena, Medvedev assumed the crowd were 'booing' him, as the constant shouting placed a damper on an enthralling contest.

"When you get booed between first and second serve it's not easy," Medvedev said.

The 25-year-old told the crowd to "show some respect" before Courier explained (mid-interview) the origins of the ridiculous trend.

In addition to collecting a second-round victory, Medvedev claimed the last laugh when he signed the camera "Siuuuuuuu" upon departing center court!

