Danny Green Lets Fly At People Who 'Coward Punch'

Aussie boxing icon Danny Green has represented CowardPunchCampaign.com for years. His work to stop this dog act has helped reduce the number of attacks dramatically.

In Coward Punch Awareness Week, Green caught up with Triple M's Sarah Maree to chat about his work and the difference it's making.

Listen to the full chat and where we're at right here:

Impressive stuff from the sporting superstar. We wish him well and support anything that helps prevent coward punches. For more info, check out the campaign website.