Danny Green Opens Up On Negotiations With Paul Gallen Over Barry Hall Rematch
ON THE DEAD SET LEGENDS
Former Australian boxer, turned promoter, Danny Green has opened up on what went on behind the scenes in negotiations with Paul Gallen over a rematch with Barry Hall.
In November last year, Hall and Gallen fought to a draw in front of a packed house at Melbourne's Margret Court Arena.
A rematched looked on the cards but things suddenly broke down as the 'Green Machine' explained on Triple M Sydney's Dead Set Legends.
Green also touched on Tyson Fury's demolition of Deontay Wilder in last week's Heavyweight title clash; hear the full chaty below: