Danny Lakey Finds Out Everything You Need To Know About Getting A Vasectomy

One in four Australian men have had a vasectomy - around 30,000 Australian men every year. But what exactly does it involve?

Danny Lakey spoke to resident sex- expert Cam Fraser about getting the snip.

“This has got to be one of the greatest medical breakthroughs I’ve ever heard, for someone to just take the afternoon enough” Danny described the micro-procedure.

From how the procedure actually works, what the recovery is like, how much it costs (it's a bargain!) and if it’s actually noticeable to the naked eye, Cam answers all Danny’s questions. He also asks about reversing the procedure - how much that costs (not quite such a bargain!) and how likely it is you can father a child afterwards.

Take a listen here:

