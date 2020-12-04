Danny Lakey Found The Girl From The Famous McCain Corn Cobettes “The Rains Are Here” Ad

Our late night host Danny Lakey has been a long quest to talk to someone — anyone — who was in the famous McCain Corn Cobettes commercial from the 90s.

You know the one — “Marge, the rains are ‘ere!”

Last night, he was finally successful in his quest, chatting to Rebecca Cross who played the girl eating the corn on the roof.

LISTEN HERE:

Cross, who was 10 when the ad was filmed and is now 33, explained how she came to be involved.

"There was about six of us at the table and we sat at a table, and they threw some corn at us, and they told us to eat it," Cross said.

"And they said the first person to finish actually gets another one. And my mother hadn’t fed me that day, so I was quite hungry."

Cross confirmed that the 'corn' she was eating was actually plastic, and explained that the shoot took five days - ironically because of rain.

"It did rain a couple of days," she said.

"And they really needed to get that picture of the sun and all of that."

She also said she experienced "zero" fame on the back of the commercial, and doesn’t bring it up.

"I still act every day when I come into work in retail. I have to act nice to everyone," she said.

"I don’t do (acting) anymore, it was just a child thing my mum put me into it.

"I did a few catalogues, and the ad. That’s it."

Watch the ad here:

