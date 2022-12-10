'Danslide' 2.0: Victorian Labor Passes 2018 Number Of Acquired Seats

Labor's presense in the lower house has surpassed its 2018 election-win total after claiming the Bass seat in Meblourne's south-eat.

Labor MP Jordan Crugnale claimed the seat on Friday night, taking the government's total to 56 - one more than the 55 it won with at the last election.

It wasn't expected that the Labor government would reach the high benchmark despite the published polling inidcating Dan Andrews would acquire the majority vote at last month's election.

In a post to Facebook, Ms Crugnale thanked her supporters and said she believed it was always going to be tight race in Bass.

“To be re-elected for another term is beyond amazing, humbling and am streaming with tears of gratitude,” she wrote.

“I will apply that same determination, grit and fight, be that constant [loud] voice at our government table and build on the momentum we have already started and keep at it – we need and deserve a whole heap more.”

Ms Crugnale campaigned against Liberal candidate Aaron Brown, a fourth-generation local, and the son of former Bass MP, Alan Brown, who was the Victorian opposition leader from 1989 to 1991.

The Bass seat was one of the several in the growing south-east which was expected to be won by the Liberals expected to pick up at the election.

It copmes after the newly created seat of Pakenham was won by Labor candidate Emma Vulin by 307 votes on Thursday.

