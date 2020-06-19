Darc & Damo Clash Over Mark Ricciuto's Position On Adelaide's Board

Things got a bit heated on the Friday Huddle after Luke Darcy & Damian Barrett debated Mark Ricciuto's position on the Adelaide board.

Damo wrote an article during the week questioning Ricciuto's position on the Adelaide board after he spoke publicly about the contract's of players who have recently departed the Crows.

Luke Darcy went into bat for Roo and defended the his right to speak openly. He also debated that a passionate Adelaide person like Ricciuto is exactly what they need for during the club's hard times.

The gloves came off and it started to get a bit personal towards the end!

