Darce Cops It For His Arrogant Speech In 2002

Nathan Brown salvaged some extraordinary audio from the 2002 AFL Media awards.

Our very own Luke Darcy delivered one of the most arrogant speeches of all time.

Darce found it very hard to listen back to, but Browny, Chief, Howie and Damo really rubbed salt in the wounds!

“I can’t believe I said that! That’s extraordinary…”

"Geez, what was going on back then. That is nauseating to hear that!"

Damian Barrett believes the award was cancelled from then onwards following this speech...

Thanks to Rhett Bartlett for posting on Twitter during the week!

