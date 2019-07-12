Darcy Moore Has Re-Injured His Hamstring

Against the Eagles

Abe Spargo

an hour ago

Abe Spargo

Article heading image for Darcy Moore Has Re-Injured His Hamstring

Collingwood FC

Darcy Moore has re-injured the hamstring which kept him out of most of last season.

The luckless defender was helped from the ground in the first quarter and was taken straight to the rooms.

Post

He will not return tonight.

More to come. 

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs