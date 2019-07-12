Darcy Moore Has Re-Injured His Hamstring

Darcy Moore has re-injured the hamstring which kept him out of most of last season.
The luckless defender was helped from the ground in the first quarter and was taken straight to the rooms.
He will not return tonight.
More to come.
an hour ago
Abe Spargo
Collingwood FC
