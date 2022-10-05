Dare Iced Coffee Recalled Over Fears Of Foreign Matter

A recall has been issued by Bega Dairy and Drinks on the popular Dare Iced Coffee 750ml.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand issued the recall on Tuesday 5 October due to the potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces).

The food regulator warned of a possible safety hazard with the products likely to contain plastic pieces which may cause illness or injury if consumed.

Affected flavours include Espresso, Double Espresso, Mocha and Double Espresso No Sugar Added.

The popular Victorian milk drink is sold at independent grocery stores including IGA, convenience stores including Coles Express, and smaller independent outlets (i.e., milk bars, cafes, and bakeries).

Consumers are urged to not drink the Dare Iced Coffee products. A full refund will be issued.

