Daring Plans to Make Australia the Next Silicon Valley

Australia’s biggest tech companies are launching the Tech Council of Australia.

25 companies in total, including Atlassian, Canva, and Afterpay have banded together to push for greater support in the tech sector.

The Council is focusing on working with tech startups and entrepreneurs to create 1 million jobs in the sector by 2025, and growing the industry’s output to $250 billion by 2031.

The newly formed Council has high hopes to make Australia a global start-up hub, and the next Silicon Valley.

The Tech Council of Australia will act as a unified voice to lobby to the Australian Government.

