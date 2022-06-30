Dark Mofo 2022 Figures Show Festival Was A Success

Dark Mofo enjoyed a successful return after the COVID-19 pandemic, recording 94 per cent of its usual crowd attendance pre-Covid.

The positive numbers, which included 300,000 visitors across the festival’s events has left organisers confident Dark Mofo will remain on Tasmania’s cultural calendar.

It almost matched 2019’s attendance, which recorded 320,000 guests.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

This year’s festival ran across two weeks, with 45 ticketed performances as well as several major free events.

“The support that the local community and interstate visitors have shown has meant so much to all of the hardworking staff at Dark Mofo and encourages us to move forward next year with renewed enthusiasm,” Dark Mofo Marketing and Business Director Drew Berridge said.

Creative Director Leigh Carmichael said he was “pleased with the results” of this year’s Dark Mofo, despite earlier this month was considering to not be a part of next year’s instalment.

“After surviving a challenging period, it’s nice to be back,” he said.

“This year we endured some uncertainty around Covid-related restrictions during planning, venue shortages, some staffing hurdles, and changes to programming with artists cancelling travel due to ill-health.

“Somehow we managed to navigate all that and it’s a relief that the festival was able to be presented in full again.”

Dark Mofo has been a regular event since 2013, continually supported by the Tasmanian State Government, however with its growing popularity, organisers will use its planning time to search for new creative spaces to hold events.

Dark Mofo in numbers:

300,000 general entries to festival events

$3.5 million in revenue generated from 72,000 tickets sold

65 per cent of tickets were purchased by interstate visitors

More than 2000 nudists took the icy plunge for the solstice swim

5,000 participated in the Reclamation Walk to open the festival

13,000 witnessed the parade and burning of Ogoh-ogoh, the giant Tasmanian masked owl

$130,600 raised for selected charity Voices for Children to assist Ukrainian children and families.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr: