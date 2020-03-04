Darren Lehmann Explains His Major Heart Surgery

Former Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann joined Roo & Ditts this morning following his major heart surgery.

'Boof' suffered a major scare on the morning of his 50th birthday which resulted in him going under the knife for triple bypass surgery.

He explained exactly how it all unfolded and what has changed since the operation.

LISTEN HERE:

Lehmann admitted that several parts of his lifestyle contributed to the scare & that he will have to change many aspects of his day-to-day life going forward.

He confirmed that he is recovering well and was in good spirits.