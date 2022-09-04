Darren Lehmann Has His Say On Aaron Finch's Form
On Triple M's Dead Set Legends Adelaide
Getty Images
Darren Lehmann has had his say on how Australia should approach Aaron Finch's form ahead of the T20 World Cup, with the opener and skipper experiencing a form slump.
Finch recorded scores of 15, 1 and 5 in Australia's ODI series against Zimbabwe, following two consecutive ducks in the final two games of the ODI series in Sri Lanka.
"Aaron's deserved the right to get an opportunity," Lehmann said.
"[But it's] always a challenge when you're not performing, there are quality players behind the scenes that are really pushing you."
