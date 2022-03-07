Darren Lehmann On His Memories Of Shane Warne And Rod Marsh

Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann joined Roo, Ditts & Loz for Breakfast this morning and shared his memories of recently departed cricket royalty Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

LISTEN HERE:

"Just meeting the guy for the first time, driving in his white Cortina up when we were playing for Victoria and having a bunger with him and a can of coke, and thinking 'this guy’s gotta be pretty cool'," Boof said when asked for his favourite Warne memory.

"He’s so loyal as a person, obviously his cricketing exploits are second to none, we had so many good times, he was a card genius… we had so many games of 500 after a day’s play with myself, Ricky Ponting, Steve Bernard.

"They’re the fond memories."

:An absolute legend," Boof said when asked of Rodney Marsh, who died a day before Warne after having a heart attack.

"A mentor for me, a really great confidante, I loved him dearly. He gave me great advice on and off the cricket field.

"Y'know, we had our blues, as you do with everyone. But Rod, he was just a great guidance for everyone."

Warne passed away late on Friday in Thailand after a heart attack, following Marsh who died in an Adelaide hospital earlier in the day.

Warne’s family has been offered a state funeral, and Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announced that the refurbished Great Southern Stand will be renamed the SK Warne Stand in his honour.

