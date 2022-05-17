Darren Lehmann Reflects On His Great Mate Andrew Symonds

On Roo, Ditts & Loz

Article heading image for Darren Lehmann Reflects On His Great Mate Andrew Symonds

Image: Getty

In the aftermath of the tragic, premature passing of Andrew Symonds, Darren Lehmann joined Roo, Ditts & Loz for Breakfast and reflected on his great mate Roy.

LISTEN HERE:

"A great man," Lehmann said.

"Loved fishing, loved his family, loved his friends, loved a XXXX Gold tin, mate.

"He loved getting away in the outdoors. 

"For me, he taught me a lot, actually, in terms of he needed an outlet. So when I first coached him, I had to give him a couple of days off so he could go fishing. 

"That was just the way he was, he wanted to do the outdoors, he played the game he loved for a game. 

"He didn’t play it for the rewards, the monetary rewards, he played it for a game. 

"That probably sums him up the best way, just a great mate to all and we’re gonna miss him dearly."

Lehmann's chat was part of several tributes to Symonds across the Triple M world, with Adam Gilchrist, Justin Langer, Mark Howard and Brad Haddin also reflecting on the passing of their great mate Roy.

LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST HERE:

Never miss anything from the cricket world with the best of Triple M Cricket playlist:

Triple M Rocks Cricket on the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!

Rudi Edsall

17 May 2022

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Andrew Symonds
Darren Lehmann
Cricket
Roo Ditts and Loz
Listen Live!
Andrew Symonds
Darren Lehmann
Cricket
Roo Ditts and Loz
Andrew Symonds
Darren Lehmann
Cricket
Roo Ditts and Loz
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs