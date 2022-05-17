Darren Lehmann Reflects On His Great Mate Andrew Symonds

In the aftermath of the tragic, premature passing of Andrew Symonds, Darren Lehmann joined Roo, Ditts & Loz for Breakfast and reflected on his great mate Roy.

LISTEN HERE:

"A great man," Lehmann said.

"Loved fishing, loved his family, loved his friends, loved a XXXX Gold tin, mate.

"He loved getting away in the outdoors.

"For me, he taught me a lot, actually, in terms of he needed an outlet. So when I first coached him, I had to give him a couple of days off so he could go fishing.

"That was just the way he was, he wanted to do the outdoors, he played the game he loved for a game.

"He didn’t play it for the rewards, the monetary rewards, he played it for a game.

"That probably sums him up the best way, just a great mate to all and we’re gonna miss him dearly."

Lehmann's chat was part of several tributes to Symonds across the Triple M world, with Adam Gilchrist, Justin Langer, Mark Howard and Brad Haddin also reflecting on the passing of their great mate Roy.

LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST HERE:

Never miss anything from the cricket world with the best of Triple M Cricket playlist:

Triple M Rocks Cricket on the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!