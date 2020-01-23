Darth Vader Being Voiced By Frank Costanza Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today

YouTube Seinfeld remixers Seinpop Official have put out what’s already possibly the best video of 2020.

They’ve replacing Darth Vader’s iconic, low-key menacing deep voice (as played by James Earl Jones), with the neurotic barely suppressed fury of Jerry Stiller’s Frank Costanza.

Surely we’ve sold you with the concept by now, so check out the video here:

If you enjoyed, we highly recommend Seinpop Official’s channel, which is full of similar videos.

