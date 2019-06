A "huge" earthquake rattled Darwin CBD for over two minutes this afternoon.

Parts of the CBD have been evacuated following the quake, which locals say shook the city for over two minutes today.

The quake was a 7.5 magnitude quake in the Banda Sea. There have been no reports of injuries of major damage.

The Bureau of Meteorology report there is no tsunami risk for Australia.

