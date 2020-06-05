Daryl Braithwaite Returns With New Single Meant For P!nk!

Legendary Aussie singer, Daryl Braithwaite, has returned with a brand new single...that was initially meant for P!nk!

After seven years off, he's returned with Love Songs, which is worlds apart from his hit, The Horses.

Speaking of the song, Daryl said, “it was sent to me by an old friend of mine. He wanted to know if I could forward it to my friend, ex-Sherbet manager Roger Davies.

"He wanted to see if P!nk would like it. I had it for two days and thought 'My God, this sounds right up P!nk’s alley.

“I had started playing it with my band and the reaction it got from audiences was really good. People at the gigs felt like they knew it by the second chorus.”

Roger liked the song for Daryl more saying, “it suits you more than P!nk, and she’s not recording at the moment. Daryl, feeling relieved, went and recorded it!

Listen to his new song here:

