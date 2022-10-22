Data Breaches Could Cost Companies Over $50 Million Under New Legislation

Large Australian companies will be liable in the case of multiple cyberattacks under a new proposed legislation by the federal government.

The new legislation could see companies fined up to $50 million if they are found to continuously breach the Privacy Act.

While $50 million is a significant fine, bigger companies could face larger sums based on their turnover and the severity of the data breach.

The new legislation follows several serious data breaches within larger companies including Optus.

The Optus breach saw the personal information, including driver’s licence and passport numbers, of over 2.1 million people exposed.

Under current laws, the maximum penalty for multiple large scale data breaches is $2.22 million.

The new bill is set to be put to parliament next week.

