Date Change For Brisbane's Ekka Public Holiday

A new date has been confirmed for Brisbane's Ekka Show Day, with a shift providing a long weekend in October after last year's cancellation.

The show holiday will be moved to Friday, October 18 as part of a Spring event.

With the show creating potentially thousands of revenue for the Sunshine state's tourism industry, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is bullish that it'll fill the void left by recent lockdowns across southeastern parts of the state.

The shifted public holiday would fall on a weekend full of action for Queensland, with the Noosa Triathlon, Rugby 7s on the Gold Coast and Granite Belt Arts Festival all planned for the long weekend.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe expressed excitement for the event, with careful preparation required as the state attempts to exit the recent COVID outbreak.

“This is a bit of bright news particularly for the southeast Queensland sector,” he said.

Hinchliffe hopes the new long weekend would inject $130m into the industry crippled by lockdown.

“Don’t plan to spend the weekend binging on Netflix,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“Get out and experience everything Queensland has to offer.”

The show holiday is a chance for Queenslanders to explore what their state has to offer, with a beach or camping getaway at the forefront of plans.

