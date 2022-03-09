Date Confirmed For Shane Warne State Memorial

The details for Shane Warne's public memorial at the MCG have been revealed, giving Victorians a chance to pay tribute to the king of spin.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the public service for one of Australia's greatest sporting icons, to be held on Wednesday, March 30.

"It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country," Andrews said.

It is understood a private service will be held next week, Warne's friends and families will remember the leg-spin bowler who was a true representation of Australia's competitive nature.

The body of Warne is being flown from Thailand to Melbourne on Wednesday, in preparation for the send-off like no other.

The MCG memorial is set to be a celebration of Warne's career and life, rather than a sorrow affair.

All-star artists Chris Martin from Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran are weighing up whether to travel to Australia for the service, recognising Warne's stature both in Australia and overseas.

Warne was staying in a private villa in Thailand with friends, who performed CPR on the 52-year-old before police confirmed his death.

Koh Samui Police Colonel Yuthana Sirisombat said the Aussie icon had experienced chest pains prior to his trip, and visited a Thai doctor in the days leading up to his death.

The master of ceremony for the MCG service is yet to be determined.

