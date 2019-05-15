Date Set For Second Goulburn River Community Clean-Up

A second Goulburn River clean-up event is to be held on Saturday, May 18 by RiverConnect, the Shepparton Canoe Club and Veolia.

After the success of the first clean-up event in April which saw more than 800kg of waste pulled out of the river, RiverConnect is extending the invitation to community members.

RiverConnect Officer Meg Pethybridge said the first clean-up attracted positive attention.

“We received a lot of community support and interest after the first clean-up event and we had people asking the date of the next one so they can participate,” Ms Pethybridge said.

“Anyone who would like a great day out on the river and who is interested in improving our environment is invited to bring fishing boats, canoes, kayaks, utes and trailers or an extra hand to help collect rubbish in and around the river. Even if you haven’t spent much time out on the water, there will be plenty of experienced paddlers to show you what to do and teach you a new skill.”

Veolia and the Shepparton Canoe Club are kindly supporting again with assisting in labour, transport and disposal of the rubbish removed from the river on the day.

Multiple crews will be staged across the 6km stretch of river between Dainton’s Bridge and Jordan’s Bend boat ramp, with ground assistance vehicles collecting rubbish piles left by the paddlers along the way.

The crews will begin at 9am and travel downstream, then return to the Shepparton Canoe Club at Victoria Park Lake for a BBQ lunch at 1pm.

Participant registrations are required to Meg on 5832 9714 for catering and group coordination purposes.

Date: Saturday 18 May, 2019

Time: 9am start, with a BBQ lunch at 1pm

Start: Dainton’s Bridge.

Endpoint/Bin location: Jordan’s Bend boat ramp, Jordan Place, Shepparton.

Booking: Free event, registrations are essential. Phone Meg Pethybridge on 03 5832 9714