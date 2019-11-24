DAVE BARE'S ALL IN THE WHITSUNDAYS FOR SPENCER TUNICK INSTALLATION

Internationally-renowned contemporary artist, Spencer Tunick, acclaimed for his large-scale nude photographs, returned to Australian shores thanks to arts sponsorship from THE ICONIC

Almost 100 Australians gathered to take part in his latest installation, ‘Sea Earth Change’ on Haslewood Island in the Whitsundays over the weekend

Spencer Tunick commented on the arts sponsorship: “It’s always amazing when you get the opportunity to work with people from all walks of life to create communal artwork. Using a pristine location like Haslewood Island in the Whitsundays to highlight the need for us to protect these areas, while exploring the vulnerability of the human form and importance of community is something I hope I’ve communicated with these images. I also want to thank the traditional custodians of the land upon which we created this artwork for allowing us to create this work.”



Alexander Meyer, Chief Marketing Officer of THE ICONIC added: “We are incredibly thrilled and humbled to have worked with Spencer Tunick to bring his vision to life. Seeing so many people together, each with a unique story and reason for being there, was truly something special. At first, people may wonder why a fashion retailer has sponsored the work of Spencer Tunick; an incredible artist who explores vulnerability en masse through large-scale nude installations. But that’s the beauty of it because beauty is messy, contradictory and imperfect. ‘We Are Human’ is a story of individuality and togetherness. A dual celebration of the unique qualities that shape who we are and frame how we move through the world, collectively. It is about honouring each other and the strength that comes from community.



"We also recognise the huge and urgent responsibility we have to fully manage the impact of sustainability in fashion. With Spencer’s installation, we aim to highlight the vulnerability of humans and the inextricable link to the vulnerability of nature represented symbolically through the pristine Whitsunday location. After all, we are human, with the power to inspire and create change in the people and environment around us, and it's this humanity in all of us that we want to celebrate through this project.”



Spencer Tunick will unveil his ‘Sea Earth Change’ artwork on the first day of THE ICONIC Summer Show 19' with love from Afterpay at The Calile Hotel, Brisbane on Wednesday, 27 November. This event is free and open to the public. Spencer Tunick will donate a large-scale framed photograph for auction afterwards, with all proceeds going to THE ICONIC’s charity partner,Thread Together.

See the behind the scenes vision here (Warning: Nudity)