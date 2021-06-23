Dave Chappelle Joins The Foo Fighters At The First Madison Square Garden Show In Over A Year

Last week’s intimate Los Angeles gig was just a warm-up for the Foo Fighters, who kicked off their world-wide stadium tour at the monolithic Madison Square Garden on Sunday night; the first full-scale event to be hosted at the iconic venue in well over a year.

20,000 vaccinated headbangers were treated to a delectable three-hour set, featuring all of the most iconic songs from the Foo’s 27-year career.

Perhaps the highlight, if not just the most bizarre moment of the night, was when Dave Grohl introduced another 'Dave' to the stage for a performance of Radiohead’s Creep.

“We were the band that got to reopen f---ing Madison Square Garden, that’s some real s--t. So I thought maybe we should do something special, just so it’s a night to remember. I know a few Daves, but to be honest, my favorite f---ing Dave is here tonight to sing a song with us.” - Dave Grohl

Comedian Dave Chappelle had already outed himself for his love of Creep, performing the legendary track back when he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016. Though strange, at least he proved himself to be consistent.

Watch:

Consistently strange, the Foo Fighters announced they would be releasing a Bee Gees cover album. An exclusive Record Store Day release, the Dee Gees' Hail Satin will be coming to vinyl (and only vinyl) on July 17. More information about that can be found here.

