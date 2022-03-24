Dave Faulkner Talks The Evolution Of Hoodoo Gurus & Subconscious Communication

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner joins Triple M Nights with Dave Gleeson

With the recent release of their highly anticipated album ‘Chariot Of The Gods’, the boys talk about the process of making the record, and how the Gurus kept pushing the release date back because of the pandemic.

Celebrating 40 years of Hoodoo Gurus, Faulkner touches on how the boys have stayed hungry, and their love affair with music. Calling out artists who are just doing it for the money. “It’ll never happen for you if you have that attitude.”

Dave Faulkner reveals how the Gurus have evolved over their 40 years as a band - highlighting a ‘subconscious communication’. Gleeso also praises Dave on how Hoodoo Gurus remoulded what “mainstream” is in Australia when they first hit the scene.

Have a listen to the full podcast below:

