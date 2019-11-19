Dave Gets Accepted To Be Part Of Spencer Tunick's Whitehaven Beach Nude Photo Shoot
Get Ya Gear Off!
"Dear Participants,
Congratulations! You have been chosen to be part of Spencer Tunick’s Sea Earth Change Installation on Whitehaven Beach in the Whitsunday Islands!
Thank you for wanting to be a part of the unique art installation that is committed to raising awareness about body positivity, togetherness and sustainability! It’s here! Spencer Tunick and The Iconic hope you are ready for a great day!!"