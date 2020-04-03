Dave Gleeson Has Switched Screaming For Streaming

Joining old mates Roo & Ditts on Triple M Adelaide this week, Aussie rock singer and mate of Triple M, Dave Gleeson talked about his weekly live concert series he's bringing to Aussie audiences, from isolation.



Suitably called Streaming Not Screaming, The Screaming Jets singer is bringing live music to you every Sunday afternoon, with the help of his friend crafty and kids.

Inspired by comedian Zach Galifianakis's series Between Two Ferns, Gleeso has set up stage in his garden, in front of a tree to play covers, originals and tell those classic Gleeso jokes in place of the live stage.

Listen to the full interview:





Catch Dave Gleeson's Streaming Not Screaming every Sunday: https://www.facebook.com/pg/DaveGleesonSinge

