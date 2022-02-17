Dave Gleeson's Spotify RANT "They Should Be Hung, Drawn, And Quartered"

Triple M Nights With Dave Gleeson

Article heading image for Dave Gleeson's Spotify RANT "They Should Be Hung, Drawn, And Quartered"

Getty

"They Should Be Hung, Drawn, And Quartered"

Swedish streaming service Spotify has been in headlines recently for less than desirable reasons. But for Frontman of the Screaming Jets Dave Gleeson, they've been in the bad books for a while now for a while different reason.

Touching on streaming numbers, and how much the artist actually gets paid in royalties from your listens.

Have a listen to the full chat below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!

17 February 2022

Music
Rock
Spotify
Dave Gleeson
Listen Live!
Music
Rock
Spotify
Dave Gleeson
Music
Rock
Spotify
Dave Gleeson
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs