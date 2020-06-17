Dave Gleeson Said Dave Grohl Is Responsible For Keeping Guitar Rock Alive

Joining Triple M's Becko on Triple M Aussie to celebrate the release of The Angels BRAND NEW EP, Under The Stone, the two mates chatted about rock music today, where the rock singer Gleeso shared his love for the Foo Fighters.

The Angels have influenced the worlds biggest rock bands and when asked who keeps them rocking Gleeso said Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters are responsible for keeping guitar rock alive, saying "The man's a genius".

Listen to the full interview:



The Angels brand new EP Under The Stone is out now.

