Dave Grohl Cements Status As Rock's Best Bloke By Appearing On Sesame Street

Dave Grohl AKA The Nicest Bloke In Rock continues to set the bar just that little bit higher.

The Foo Fighters frontman has appeared on Sesame Street to help celebrate the show's 50th anniversary more than a year after he was first teased to guest star.

Grohl joins Big Bird and Elmo on a trip around America to meet new friends for the song, aptly named the "Here We Go Song".

Watch below:

Back in September last year, when it was revealed that Grohl had filmed an episode for the long-running children's show, Elmo's puppeteer Ryan Dillon said the singer was "incredible".

"Thanks for playing with us!" Dillon added. "A great way to wrap up this week's shoot."

Sesame Street's 50th anniversary celebrations started in February and will continue right through until December this year.

But it's not the first kids' show Grohl has appeared in recently; he's also been popping up in Nickelodeon's Ryan Mystery Playdate, which he agreed to do because his daughter is a huge fan.

Looks like that Nicest Bloke In Rock title is well and truly Grohl's to keep.

