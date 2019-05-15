Dave Grohl Endorses Child Prodigy Drummer Yoyoka's Cover Of The Foo Fighters Hit

Dave Grohl has given his wishes to the super talented, 9 year old Japanese drummer Yoyoka Soma after she appeared on The Ellen Show this week.

Playing the Foo Fighters 2007 hit 'The Pretender' on the show, Yoyoka was surprised by a message from Dave Grohl, who is a fan of the young drummer saying; "I've seen you play The Pretender before and you're amazing".

Watch:


Yoyoka first rose to popularity two years, blowing minds when her drum cover of Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song went viral.

