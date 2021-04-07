Dave Grohl Finally Announces Details For First Book

After months of teasing, mentions in interviews and snippets, Dave Grohl has officially announced the details for the release of his very first book.

'Dave Grohl: The Storyteller, Tales of Life and Music' is a collection of memories by Dave Grohl, from his humble beginnings, to rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in music.

The book is out this October and comes in classic hard cover and audio book, narrated by Dave himself.

Talking to Triple M's Becko earlier this year ahead of the release of the Foo Fighters new album Medicine At Midnight, Dave revealed he's been keeping himself busy by writing.

