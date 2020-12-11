Dave Grohl Is Back Behind The Kit For This Sick Beastie Boys Cover
Image: Dave Grohl, YouTube
Turn up the speakers because it's time to annoy the neighbours with this new cover.
Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have teamed up and released the first of The Hanukka Session, taking on the heavy hitting Beastie Boys hit Sabotage.
The duo have smashed this one out of the park.
Watch:
This is the first of The Hanukkah Sessions series from Grohl and Kurstin.
Grohl is keeping busy this year, most recently with the release of the brand new single from Foo Fighters, Shame Shame from their new album Medicine At Midnight that's out next year.
