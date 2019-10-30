Dave Grohl Is Guest Hosting A Kid’s Show On Nickelodeon

Dave Grohl is taking kids to the School of Rock with some guest hosting spots on kid’s TV show Ryan Mystery Playdate.

The show airs on Nickelodeon in the US and features 7-year-old YouTube sensation Ryan Kaji with various guests.

Dave agreed to go on the show because his daughter is a huge fan.

Check out a preview of his guest spots here:

