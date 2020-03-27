Dave Grohl Is Sharing "The Most Ridiculous Moments" Of His Life To "Make People Smile"
And yes. They're ridiculous
Dave Grohl is, in his own words, "currently looking for work" after suspending the Foo Fighter's tour.
But rather than than letting it get him down - and because he is a "total f*cking spaz" who can't sit around doing nothing - he's decided that his new job is making people smile via a brand new Instagram account called @DavesTrueStories.
"I thought I'd pass the time by writing true short stories that will make people smile," he wrote.
"My mother was a brilliant English teacher, my father a wicked speechwriter, so I decided to rebel by not paying attention to grammar and/ or punctuation in school."
After a rather punchy sign-off of "wash your f*cking hands", Grohl then cracks onto his first story, which is an absolute doozy.
Here it is in full:
Classic Dave Grohl. It's not the first amazing story he's told, of course; if you haven't heard this epic number that he shared with Triple M's Jane Kennedy, you're missing out.
