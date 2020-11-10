Dave Grohl Joins Kennedy Molloy To Talk The 37 Year Inspiration Behind The New Song, Stevie Nicks And Heaps More

LISTEN

Article heading image for Dave Grohl Joins Kennedy Molloy To Talk The 37 Year Inspiration Behind The New Song, Stevie Nicks And Heaps More

Image: Foo Fighters, supplied

Fresh off the announcement of the Foo Fighters 10th studio album, frontman Dave Grohl joined old mate Jane Kennedy for a chat.

The two talked all things Stevie Nicks, drinking too much sake, Grohl's unimpressed children and the dream Grohl had 37 years ago that inspired the band's brand new single Shame Shame.

Listen:

Shame Shame is the first single from Foo Fighters 10th studio album Medicine At Midnight, out February 2021
Listen to Shame Shame here
Pre-order Medicine At Midnight here 

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:

Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!

 

Cassie Walker

12 hours ago

Article by:

Cassie Walker

Foo Fighters
Triple M Rock
New Music
Listen Live!
Foo Fighters
Triple M Rock
New Music
Foo Fighters
Triple M Rock
New Music
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs