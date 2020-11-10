Dave Grohl Joins Kennedy Molloy To Talk The 37 Year Inspiration Behind The New Song, Stevie Nicks And Heaps More

- Rock NewsDave Grohl Joins Kennedy Molloy To Talk The 37 Year Inspiration Behind The New Song, Stevie Nicks And Heaps More
Image: Foo Fighters, supplied
Fresh off the announcement of the Foo Fighters 10th studio album, frontman Dave Grohl joined old mate Jane Kennedy for a chat.
The two talked all things Stevie Nicks, drinking too much sake, Grohl's unimpressed children and the dream Grohl had 37 years ago that inspired the band's brand new single Shame Shame.
Listen:
Shame Shame is the first single from Foo Fighters 10th studio album Medicine At Midnight, out February 2021
