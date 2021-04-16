Dave Grohl & Mick Jagger Have Released A Surprise Isolation Anthem
Image: Dave Grohl, Mick Jagger, YouTube
Two of rocks biggest names have surprised us with a brand new single and collaboration, made in isolation.
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have released the rocking new political single "Eazy Sleazy" that covers isolation, vaccinations and climate change.
Made and performed in lockdown, the single is released with the lyric video of the two rock icons loosing their mind with a powerful performance.
Mick on vocals, with Dave on drums, bass and guitar, Mick said:
“I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism - thank you to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this - hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy!”
It's been a busy week for Dave Grohl, who first announced the release of his first book (read more here) and yesterday announced the release of his new TV series 'WHAT DRIVES US', read more here
