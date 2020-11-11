Dave Grohl Remakes Nightmare In Dark New Foo Fighters Film Clip

Foo Fighters have just released the official film clip for their brand new single Shame Shame and it's a big jump from their bright, jokey clips of the 90s.

The video see's the band's leader Dave Grohl on a dark, rainy hill, with a burning coffin, using a guitar to dig a grave and a girl dancing around it, sounds weird- that's because it is! The inspiration was from a dream Dave had when he was 14 and he still remembers it 37 years later.

Talking to Kennedy Molloy about the new stuff this week, Dave hopes to put the nightmare to rest by bringing it to life, thanks to Shame Shame.

Listen to the full interview with Dave Grohl:



Watch the video for Shame Shame:



Shame Shame is the first single from Foo Fighters 10th studio album Medicine At Midnight, out February 2021

