Dave Grohl Reveals "Something's Cooking" With Them Crooked Vultures

One of the biggest supergroups of this generation, Them Crooked Vultures is due for a reunion and according to the band's drummer, Dave Grohl it could be sooner than we think.

Them Crooked Vultures made up of Dave Grohl, Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, burst onto the scene 10 years ago with their debut, self titled album and a string of shows around the world.

Talking to The Guardian this week Grohl revealed the band are technically still active saying; "We're still a band. We practice once every decade, and we're coming up on another decade aren't we? I don't have any official news but there's always something cooking."

Looking forward to more from Them Crooked Vultures in 2020.

