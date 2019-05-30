Dave Grohl's Appeared In A Foodie Podcast And Oh My, It's A Belter

Vegan Foo Fighter & Nirvana fans might want to stop reading now... but the legend that is Dave Grohl has appeared in a foodie podcast and what can we say, it's as awesome as we would expect from the great man.

It starts with a fantastic chat about coffee (turns out Dave's in no way a coffee snob - he'll drink anything) that actually led to him going to HOSPITAL, plus, how much he bloody loves barbecuing stuff.

He covers all sorts of stuff. From how he was living on two tacos and a couple of packs of cigarettes a day during the early Nirvana years, until THAT album came out and his life (and love for food) changed forever!

Written by: @dantheinternut