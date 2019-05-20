Dave Grohl's Drumming In A New Band

All round legend Dave Grohl is back behind the drum kit with a new band.

The rock singer, drummer and guitarist will be joining American pop duo The Bird And The Bee behind the drums, because why not be in yet another band Dave?

The Bird And The Bee have released a pop cover of Van Halen's Panama and we can't wait to see Grohl smash it out on the drums.

See poster:



It's always good seeing him behind the drums.

Let's go back to when Grohl was back on drums with Nirvana at Cal Jam 2018 (watch here).

For all that matters in rock news this week:





Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!