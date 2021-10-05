Dave Grohl's New Book Is Out Now!

Dave Grohl's highly anticipated new book is out today!

'Dave Grohl: The Storyteller Tales Of Life And Music' is the journey of the Foo Fighters legend to date, with insight and tales from his family and life creating so many of rock's seminal songs.

It may have escaped your notice that we quite like Dave and the Fooies here at Triple M, so we're pumped for today.

Which reminds us of the time Dave Grohl told us the funniest, best story ever. What better excuse to show you this again...