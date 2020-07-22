Dave Grohl Shares His Appreciation For School Teachers

In a beautiful, spoken word piece, rock legend Dave Grohl pays tribute to teachers and school staff of the world, especially in these testing times.

The 8 minute piece, Dave admits he wasn't a star student, but offers respect and understanding for teachers, with special shout out to his favourite teacher, his Mum, who was a public school teacher.

With the current covid climate putting teachers and school staff at risk every day, Dave shares his respect, compassion and defence saying "It takes a certain kind of person to devote their life to this difficult and often-thankless job... We should support and protect them like the national treasures they are".

Listen:



Well said Dave.



