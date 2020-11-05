David Batt vs Tom Smith: When Will We Have an Answer?

It's been almost a week since the State Election took place last weekend.

But we're still no closer to finding out who'll be representing the seat of Bundaberg in the State Government.

Labor candidate Tom Smith and imcumbent MP David Batt have been going head to head and taking over the lead since the days following.

Are we any closer to determining a winner of the ballot?

Bundy political commentator, Brian Courtice, joins Jules to explain what will happen in the days to come and suggests reasons behind the votes.

Catch up here: