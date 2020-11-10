David Bowie Live Album Series To Continue With ‘No Trendy Réchauffé’

No Trendy Réchauffé has been announced as the second release in a series of six Bowie live albums from the 1990s called Brilliant Live Adventures.

The second instalment in the posthumous series was recorded at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre on December 13, 1995 as part of the Big Twix Mix Show festival.

In addition to the live set, the album will include a second version of Hallo Spaceboy, which was intended to be released as a single at the time.

The first live album of the series was Ouvrez Le Chien, released in July. The third instalment is expected before the end of the year, with the remaining three to be made available in 2021.