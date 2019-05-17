David Bowie's Lazarus The Musical Is Coming To Australia

Great news for David Bowie fans, Lazarus The Musical is coming to Australia this May.

The musical inspired by David Bowie's music is coming to Arts Centre, Melbourne May 18 until 9 June.

Began in 2015, it was one of the last projects Bowie worked on before his death in January 2016.

Tickets are on-sale here now.



