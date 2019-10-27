David Fifita Is Desperate To Join Wayne Bennett At South Sydney But There's One Massive Roadblock

David Fifita's NRL club future will long continue to make headlines until he is signed, sealed and delivered.

Reports are suggesting Fifita can command up to $1-million per season on the open market, something which the Broncos are unable to match.

And according to Triple M's The Winemaker, Fifita is desperate to reunite with Wayne Bennett at South Sydney but there's one huge roadblock that could halt the plan.

LISTEN HERE:

It was also revealed the Parramatta Eels are willing to launch a monster 10-year contract to sign a NRL superstar; hear the full chat below.